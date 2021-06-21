Patria Investments (PAX) & Its Peers Financial Survey

Patria Investments (NYSE: PAX) is one of 70 publicly-traded companies in the “Investment advice” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its rivals? We will compare Patria Investments to related businesses based on the strength of its earnings, institutional ownership, dividends, profitability, risk, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Patria Investments and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Patria Investments N/A N/A N/A Patria Investments Competitors 33.95% 33.01% 12.44%

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Patria Investments and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Patria Investments 0 2 4 0 2.67 Patria Investments Competitors 641 2928 3094 115 2.40

Patria Investments currently has a consensus target price of $23.83, suggesting a potential upside of 41.44%. As a group, “Investment advice” companies have a potential upside of 0.76%. Given Patria Investments’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Patria Investments is more favorable than its rivals.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Patria Investments and its rivals gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Patria Investments $115.00 million $62.21 million 32.40 Patria Investments Competitors $2.42 billion $240.82 million 18.34

Patria Investments’ rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Patria Investments. Patria Investments is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

49.0% of shares of all “Investment advice” companies are held by institutional investors. 17.2% of shares of all “Investment advice” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Dividends

Patria Investments pays an annual dividend of $0.42 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.5%. Patria Investments pays out 80.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. As a group, “Investment advice” companies pay a dividend yield of 2.8% and pay out 43.2% of their earnings in the form of a dividend. Patria Investments lags its rivals as a dividend stock, given its lower dividend yield and higher payout ratio.

Summary

Patria Investments rivals beat Patria Investments on 10 of the 14 factors compared.

About Patria Investments

Patria Investments Limited operates as a private market investment firm focused on investing in Latin America. The company offers asset management services to investors focusing on private equity funds, infrastructure development funds, co-investments funds, constructivist equity funds, and real estate and credit funds. Patria Investments Limited was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Grand Cayman, the Cayman Islands.

