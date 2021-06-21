PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) Shares Bought by WealthStone Inc.

WealthStone Inc. grew its position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 5.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,086 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 274 shares during the quarter. WealthStone Inc.’s holdings in PayPal were worth $1,235,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Command Bank boosted its stake in PayPal by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. First Command Bank now owns 1,923 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $467,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of PayPal by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 1,144 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $278,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of PayPal by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 532 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division lifted its stake in shares of PayPal by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division now owns 1,640 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $398,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Finally, S.A. Mason LLC lifted its stake in shares of PayPal by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. S.A. Mason LLC now owns 4,745 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,152,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. 79.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:PYPL traded down $0.64 during trading on Monday, reaching $282.74. The stock had a trading volume of 336,275 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,277,810. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $164.29 and a one year high of $309.14. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $260.86. The firm has a market cap of $332.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.55, a P/E/G ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 1.16.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The credit services provider reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $6.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.90 billion. PayPal had a net margin of 22.80% and a return on equity of 20.21%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.66 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.51 earnings per share for the current year.

PYPL has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised PayPal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $263.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Oddo Bhf initiated coverage on PayPal in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on PayPal from $329.00 to $337.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $345.00 price target on shares of PayPal in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on PayPal from $280.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. PayPal presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $284.80.

In other news, EVP Peggy Alford sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.33, for a total transaction of $1,081,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,200,608.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $267.77, for a total transaction of $2,677,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 258,450 shares in the company, valued at approximately $69,205,156.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 59,042 shares of company stock valued at $15,373,019 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

About PayPal

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Hyperwallet, and iZettle products. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

