Peapack-Gladstone Financial Co. (NASDAQ:PGC) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $49.12 Million

Wall Street brokerages predict that Peapack-Gladstone Financial Co. (NASDAQ:PGC) will announce sales of $49.12 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Peapack-Gladstone Financial’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $48.60 million to $49.64 million. Peapack-Gladstone Financial reported sales of $44.60 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 10.1%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Peapack-Gladstone Financial will report full year sales of $200.22 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $199.80 million to $200.64 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $207.00 million, with estimates ranging from $206.50 million to $207.50 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Peapack-Gladstone Financial.

Get Peapack-Gladstone Financial alerts:

Peapack-Gladstone Financial (NASDAQ:PGC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.13. Peapack-Gladstone Financial had a net margin of 16.99% and a return on equity of 7.31%. The firm had revenue of $49.61 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $46.34 million.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on PGC shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Hovde Group lowered shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Peapack-Gladstone Financial from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Peapack-Gladstone Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.50.

NASDAQ:PGC traded up $0.49 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $31.45. 219 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 57,108. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.97. Peapack-Gladstone Financial has a fifty-two week low of $14.38 and a fifty-two week high of $33.92. The company has a market cap of $598.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.72 and a beta of 1.36. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $32.38.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 11th were given a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 10th. Peapack-Gladstone Financial’s payout ratio is 14.60%.

In other Peapack-Gladstone Financial news, EVP Gregory Martin Smith sold 3,402 shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial stock in a transaction on Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.62, for a total transaction of $110,973.24. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,859 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $125,880.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Vincent A. Spero sold 5,835 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.25, for a total transaction of $176,508.75. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 42,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,290,646.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 10,935 shares of company stock worth $342,956. Corporate insiders own 5.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 13.4% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,639 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $205,000 after buying an additional 782 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 2.5% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 41,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,269,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC grew its stake in Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 12,893 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $398,000 after purchasing an additional 1,225 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 111,501 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,538,000 after purchasing an additional 1,616 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 38,828 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,197,000 after purchasing an additional 1,964 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.63% of the company’s stock.

About Peapack-Gladstone Financial

Peapack-Gladstone Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Peapack-Gladstone Bank that provides private banking and wealth management services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Banking and Peapack Private. It offers checking and savings accounts, money market and interest-bearing checking accounts, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

See Also: Quantitative Easing

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Peapack-Gladstone Financial (PGC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Peapack-Gladstone Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Peapack-Gladstone Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.