Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. Acquires 24,076 Shares of Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP)

Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. raised its holdings in Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP) by 40.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 83,380 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,076 shares during the quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc.’s holdings in Alerian MLP ETF were worth $2,543,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Diameter Capital Partners LP bought a new position in Alerian MLP ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $44,007,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 34.7% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,189,234 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $30,516,000 after buying an additional 306,250 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 45.5% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,074,408 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $32,769,000 after buying an additional 336,082 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 3,718.5% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,029,497 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,400,000 after buying an additional 1,002,536 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 26.2% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 671,420 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $17,229,000 after buying an additional 139,593 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of AMLP traded up $1.20 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $37.02. 56,139 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,834,106. Alerian MLP ETF has a 52 week low of $18.93 and a 52 week high of $38.92. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $34.36.

ALERIAN MLP ETF seeks investment results that correspond (before fees and expenses) to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, the Alerian MLP Infrastructure Index (the Index). The Index is a rules based, modified capitalization weighted, float adjusted index intended to give investors a means of tracking the overall performance of the United States energy infrastructure Master Limited Partnership (MLP) asset class.

