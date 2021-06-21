Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. Purchases 375 Shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. raised its position in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) by 3.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,325 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc.’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $2,314,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Emerson Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of McDonald’s during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC bought a new stake in shares of McDonald’s during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory bought a new stake in shares of McDonald’s during the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Spire Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of McDonald’s during the 1st quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 746.4% during the 1st quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 237 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on MCD. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of McDonald’s in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Atlantic Securities began coverage on McDonald’s in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $237.00 price objective for the company. Wedbush boosted their price objective on McDonald’s from $255.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on McDonald’s from $238.00 to $261.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on McDonald’s from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. McDonald’s presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $247.36.

McDonald’s stock traded up $2.89 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $232.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 47,596 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,926,917. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $233.12. The company has a market capitalization of $173.49 billion, a PE ratio of 33.33, a PEG ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.63. McDonald’s Co. has a one year low of $178.88 and a one year high of $238.18.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The fast-food giant reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.81 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $5.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.02 billion. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 59.01% and a net margin of 26.31%. McDonald’s’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.47 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that McDonald’s Co. will post 8.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were given a $1.29 dividend. This represents a $5.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 28th. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 85.29%.

About McDonald’s

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products and beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2020, the company operated 39,198 restaurants. McDonald's Corporation was founded in 1940 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

