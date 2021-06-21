Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. Raises Holdings in Heron Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRTX)

Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. lifted its stake in Heron Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRTX) by 11.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 520,805 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 54,368 shares during the quarter. Heron Therapeutics makes up 1.3% of Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest position. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc.’s holdings in Heron Therapeutics were worth $8,442,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Heron Therapeutics by 3.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,137,310 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $115,697,000 after acquiring an additional 250,378 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of Heron Therapeutics by 9.8% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 229,351 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,854,000 after acquiring an additional 20,423 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Heron Therapeutics by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 14,307 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $303,000 after acquiring an additional 730 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its holdings in shares of Heron Therapeutics by 38.8% during the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 122,797 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,991,000 after acquiring an additional 34,336 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its holdings in shares of Heron Therapeutics by 66.9% during the first quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 21,700 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $352,000 after acquiring an additional 8,700 shares during the last quarter. 88.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have commented on HRTX shares. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price on shares of Heron Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised Heron Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th.

In related news, EVP Kimberly Manhard sold 1,529 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.66, for a total value of $27,002.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,163 shares in the company, valued at $55,858.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Insiders sold 2,079 shares of company stock valued at $36,560 over the last quarter. 12.85% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:HRTX traded up $0.36 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $15.29. The company had a trading volume of 12,001 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,351,928. Heron Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $12.52 and a twelve month high of $22.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion, a PE ratio of -5.95 and a beta of 1.39. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $15.74.

Heron Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HRTX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.58) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.57) by ($0.01). Heron Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 274.23% and a negative return on equity of 88.33%. The company had revenue of $20.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.65) EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Heron Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Heron Therapeutics Company Profile

Heron Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in developing treatments to address unmet medical needs. The company's product candidates utilize its proprietary Biochronomer, a drug delivery technology, which delivers therapeutic levels of a range of short-acting pharmacological agents over a period from days to weeks with a single administration.

