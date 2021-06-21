Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. Raises Holdings in Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU)

Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. increased its holdings in Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU) (TSE:SU) by 18.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 204,522 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 32,486 shares during the period. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc.’s holdings in Suncor Energy were worth $4,275,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SU. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Suncor Energy by 165.7% during the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,435 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 895 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Suncor Energy by 36.0% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,299 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 609 shares during the period. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new position in shares of Suncor Energy during the first quarter worth $59,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new position in shares of Suncor Energy during the first quarter worth $63,000. Finally, First Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in Suncor Energy by 18.2% in the first quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 3,392 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 523 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on SU. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Suncor Energy from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Tudor Pickering reiterated a “buy” rating and set a C$33.00 target price on shares of Suncor Energy in a research report on Friday. CIBC raised their price target on Suncor Energy from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price target on Suncor Energy from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Suncor Energy presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.25.

Shares of SU stock traded up $0.59 on Monday, reaching $23.98. 244,581 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,938,022. The stock has a market cap of $36.11 billion, a PE ratio of 467.80, a P/E/G ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $22.93. Suncor Energy Inc. has a 1-year low of $10.67 and a 1-year high of $25.73.

Suncor Energy (NYSE:SU) (TSE:SU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $6.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.30 billion. Suncor Energy had a net margin of 0.34% and a negative return on equity of 1.35%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Suncor Energy Inc. will post 2.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be paid a $0.1707 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 3rd. This is a positive change from Suncor Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. Suncor Energy’s dividend payout ratio is -29.09%.

Suncor Energy Company Profile

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company. The company primarily focuses on developing petroleum resource basins in Canada's Athabasca oil sands; explores, acquires, develops, produces, transports, refines, and markets crude oil in Canada and internationally; markets petroleum and petrochemical products under the Petro-Canada name primarily in Canada.

