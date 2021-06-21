Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. Sells 600 Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. decreased its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 6.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,338 shares of the company’s stock after selling 600 shares during the quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $1,930,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Betterment LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 24,030,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,677,344,000 after buying an additional 960,505 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 8,515,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,760,132,000 after purchasing an additional 489,172 shares during the last quarter. WealthNavi Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. WealthNavi Inc. now owns 5,928,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,225,463,000 after purchasing an additional 461,095 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 4,620,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $954,928,000 after purchasing an additional 148,699 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ballentine Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 4,249,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $878,328,000 after purchasing an additional 85,161 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VTI traded up $2.56 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $219.31. 118,897 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,131,691. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 1 year low of $151.35 and a 1 year high of $221.53. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $216.90.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

