PennyMac Financial Services (NYSE:PFSI) Price Target Raised to $89.00

PennyMac Financial Services (NYSE:PFSI) had its price target hoisted by Barclays from $87.00 to $89.00 in a research note released on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on PFSI. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on PennyMac Financial Services from $107.00 to $97.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an equal weight rating and issued a $70.00 price objective (down previously from $75.00) on shares of PennyMac Financial Services in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on PennyMac Financial Services from $80.00 to $74.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded PennyMac Financial Services from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a market perform rating and issued a $73.00 price objective (down previously from $77.00) on shares of PennyMac Financial Services in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $80.63.

NYSE:PFSI opened at $62.53 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $60.36. PennyMac Financial Services has a fifty-two week low of $39.36 and a fifty-two week high of $70.99. The stock has a market cap of $4.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.66.

PennyMac Financial Services (NYSE:PFSI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $5.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.79 by ($0.64). PennyMac Financial Services had a net margin of 43.72% and a return on equity of 55.61%. The company had revenue of $944.69 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $982.06 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.73 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 30.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that PennyMac Financial Services will post 17.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 17th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 14th. PennyMac Financial Services’s payout ratio is 3.82%.

In related news, major shareholder Kurland Family Investments, Ll sold 41,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.21, for a total transaction of $2,513,767.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 7,370,789 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $443,795,205.69. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Mfn Partners, Lp acquired 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $62.12 per share, for a total transaction of $1,553,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have bought 890,258 shares of company stock worth $54,895,625 and have sold 679,822 shares worth $41,299,203. 12.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in PennyMac Financial Services by 17.0% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,341 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board raised its stake in PennyMac Financial Services by 4.2% in the first quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 5,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $334,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in PennyMac Financial Services by 92.1% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 461 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Summit Wealth & Retirement Planning Inc. raised its stake in PennyMac Financial Services by 1.3% in the first quarter. Summit Wealth & Retirement Planning Inc. now owns 17,716 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,185,000 after buying an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. raised its stake in PennyMac Financial Services by 4.5% in the first quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 15,413 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,031,000 after buying an additional 661 shares during the last quarter. 50.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PennyMac Financial Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the mortgage banking and investment management activities in the United States. It operates through three segments: Production, Servicing, and Investment Management. The Production segment is involved in the origination, acquisition, and sale of loans.

