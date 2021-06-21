Penserra Capital Management LLC Boosts Holdings in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET)

Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) by 22.2% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 32,421 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,883 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Arista Networks were worth $9,787,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ANET. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Arista Networks in the 4th quarter valued at about $179,575,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 73.1% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,270,897 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $383,671,000 after purchasing an additional 536,680 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 436.1% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 468,805 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $141,528,000 after purchasing an additional 381,356 shares in the last quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 32.4% in the 1st quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. now owns 674,047 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $203,488,000 after purchasing an additional 164,914 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp acquired a new position in shares of Arista Networks in the 4th quarter valued at about $44,797,000. Institutional investors own 61.79% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Ann Mather sold 417 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $304.06, for a total value of $126,793.02. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,003 shares in the company, valued at approximately $304,972.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Kenneth Duda sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $314.01, for a total value of $3,140,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 94,329 shares of company stock valued at $31,207,302 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 22.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ANET opened at $362.91 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $332.33. Arista Networks, Inc. has a 52-week low of $192.96 and a 52-week high of $374.49. The firm has a market cap of $27.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.17.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The technology company reported $2.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.12. Arista Networks had a return on equity of 20.73% and a net margin of 27.48%. The company had revenue of $667.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $642.57 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.02 EPS. Arista Networks’s quarterly revenue was up 27.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 8.75 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ANET. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Arista Networks from $359.00 to $362.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Arista Networks from $365.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Arista Networks from $288.00 to $411.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $338.53.

Arista Networks Company Profile

Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms.

