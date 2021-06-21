Penserra Capital Management LLC Boosts Position in Equinix, Inc. (REIT) (NASDAQ:EQIX)

Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Equinix, Inc. (REIT) (NASDAQ:EQIX) by 22.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,574 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,452 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Equinix were worth $16,700,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of EQIX. Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new position in Equinix in the first quarter worth $31,000. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Equinix during the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Equinix during the first quarter valued at about $38,000. Nvwm LLC raised its stake in shares of Equinix by 32.0% during the fourth quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 66 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in Equinix in the fourth quarter worth about $51,000. Institutional investors own 91.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EQIX opened at $822.77 on Monday. Equinix, Inc. has a 52-week low of $586.73 and a 52-week high of $839.77. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $739.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.55. The company has a market cap of $73.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 180.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.28.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.03 by ($4.29). The business had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.60 billion. Equinix had a net margin of 6.62% and a return on equity of 5.85%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $6.21 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Equinix, Inc. will post 24.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th were issued a dividend of $2.87 per share. This represents a $11.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 18th. Equinix’s payout ratio is presently 46.37%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on EQIX shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Equinix from $830.00 to $920.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Mizuho boosted their price target on Equinix from $750.00 to $800.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Equinix from $936.00 to $932.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Equinix from $861.00 to $867.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Equinix in a report on Thursday, March 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $844.58.

In related news, Director Christopher B. Paisley sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $714.96, for a total transaction of $142,992.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Keith D. Taylor sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $711.35, for a total value of $711,350.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 22,083 shares in the company, valued at $15,708,742.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 16,501 shares of company stock worth $13,019,508 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 13.20% of the company’s stock.

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company, enabling digital leaders to harness a trusted platform to bring together and interconnect the foundational infrastructure that powers their success. Equinix enables today's businesses to access all the right places, partners and possibilities they need to accelerate advantage.

