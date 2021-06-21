Penserra Capital Management LLC Grows Holdings in Invesco Senior Income Trust (NYSE:VVR)

Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its position in Invesco Senior Income Trust (NYSE:VVR) by 27.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,438,527 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 745,975 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco Senior Income Trust were worth $14,441,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC purchased a new position in Invesco Senior Income Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV purchased a new position in Invesco Senior Income Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. Sigma Planning Corp purchased a new position in Invesco Senior Income Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $65,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in Invesco Senior Income Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $66,000. Finally, Fiduciary Group LLC purchased a new position in Invesco Senior Income Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $80,000.

Get Invesco Senior Income Trust alerts:

NYSE VVR opened at $4.34 on Monday. Invesco Senior Income Trust has a 12 month low of $3.38 and a 12 month high of $4.37. The company’s 50-day moving average is $4.25.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.021 per share. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 11th.

About Invesco Senior Income Trust

Invesco Senior Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. It is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, Invesco Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, Invesco Asset Management Limited, Invesco Asset Management (Japan) Limited, Invesco Australia Limited, Invesco Hong Kong Limited, Invesco Senior Secured Management, Inc, and Invesco Canada Ltd.

Featured Article: What is the accumulation/distribution indicator?

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Senior Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Senior Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.