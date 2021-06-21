Penserra Capital Management LLC Has $12.79 Million Stock Position in Maxar Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MAXR)

Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Maxar Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MAXR) by 51.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 338,221 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 115,540 shares during the quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Maxar Technologies were worth $12,790,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Maxar Technologies by 20.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,983,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,285,000 after purchasing an additional 1,005,932 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Maxar Technologies by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,351,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,081,000 after buying an additional 38,732 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Maxar Technologies by 36.6% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,229,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,489,000 after acquiring an additional 329,098 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Maxar Technologies by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 996,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,453,000 after acquiring an additional 87,557 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Reinhart Partners Inc. boosted its position in shares of Maxar Technologies by 29.7% during the 1st quarter. Reinhart Partners Inc. now owns 946,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,784,000 after acquiring an additional 216,660 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.55% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Jeff Robertson III sold 17,409 shares of Maxar Technologies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $696,360.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Leon Anthony Frazier sold 15,000 shares of Maxar Technologies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $600,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 6,900 shares of company stock valued at $204,900 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

MAXR stock opened at $39.49 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.37. Maxar Technologies Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.95 and a fifty-two week high of $58.75. The firm has a market cap of $2.84 billion, a PE ratio of 8.98 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.67.

Maxar Technologies (NYSE:MAXR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported ($1.30) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($1.24). Maxar Technologies had a net margin of 15.40% and a negative return on equity of 13.42%. The business had revenue of $392.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $435.81 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.80) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Maxar Technologies Inc. will post -0.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.10%. Maxar Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is -2.07%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on MAXR shares. Truist Securities started coverage on Maxar Technologies in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $59.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Maxar Technologies from $56.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Maxar Technologies in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $52.00 target price for the company. TD Securities dropped their target price on Maxar Technologies from $51.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity dropped their target price on Maxar Technologies from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Maxar Technologies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.18.

Maxar Technologies Inc provides earth intelligence and space infrastructure solutions in the United States, Asia, South America, Europe, the Middle East, Australia, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Earth Intelligence and Space Infrastructure segments. The Earth Intelligence segment offers earth imagery products, including orthorectified imagery, imagery basemap, 3D and elevation, and information products; and SecureWatch, a subscription offering that provides online access to imagery and geospatial intelligence platform.

