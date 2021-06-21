Penserra Capital Management LLC Purchases 14,274 Shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) by 21.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 81,153 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,274 shares during the quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $11,022,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of WMT. Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Walmart during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new position in shares of Walmart during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Walmart during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Perennial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Walmart during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Clark Estates Inc. NY bought a new position in shares of Walmart during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. 29.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WMT has been the topic of several recent research reports. MKM Partners raised their price target on shares of Walmart from $141.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price target on shares of Walmart from $162.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Walmart from $154.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Walmart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $149.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Walmart from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Walmart presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $162.20.

In related news, Director S Robson Walton sold 1,741,221 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction on Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.55, for a total value of $244,728,611.55. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,217,347 shares in the company, valued at approximately $452,198,120.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, EVP Rachel L. Brand sold 7,500 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction on Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.18, for a total transaction of $1,066,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 248,687 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,358,317.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 14,397,558 shares of company stock valued at $2,030,821,147 over the last ninety days. 50.43% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:WMT opened at $135.99 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $140.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.95. Walmart Inc. has a one year low of $118.02 and a one year high of $153.66. The company has a market cap of $381.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.30 and a beta of 0.46.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The retailer reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.48. Walmart had a net margin of 2.18% and a return on equity of 19.92%. The firm had revenue of $138.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $131.53 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.18 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Walmart Inc. will post 5.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Walmart

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

