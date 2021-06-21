Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR) Shares Bought by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR) by 0.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,890,445 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,538 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 1.74% of Pentair worth $179,664,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PNR. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Pentair during the 4th quarter worth $43,000. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Pentair during the 4th quarter worth $48,000. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new stake in Pentair during the 4th quarter worth $59,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in Pentair during the 4th quarter worth $73,000. Finally, Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Pentair during the 4th quarter worth $82,000. 81.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Pentair alerts:

PNR has been the topic of several recent research reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price target on shares of Pentair from $78.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Pentair in a research report on Friday, June 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Pentair from $70.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Pentair from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $69.00 to $63.00 in a report on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Pentair from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.94.

In related news, EVP John H. Jacko sold 30,979 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.51, for a total value of $2,153,350.29. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $750,012.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

PNR stock opened at $63.91 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $66.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 0.95. Pentair plc has a fifty-two week low of $35.61 and a fifty-two week high of $70.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.18.

Pentair (NYSE:PNR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The industrial products company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $865.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $773.01 million. Pentair had a net margin of 13.06% and a return on equity of 22.54%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.52 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Pentair plc will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 6th. Investors of record on Friday, July 23rd will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 22nd. Pentair’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.00%.

Pentair Profile

Pentair plc provides various smart water solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Consumer Solutions; and Industrial & Flow Technologies. The Consumer Solutions segment designs, manufactures, and sells residential and commercial pool equipment and accessories, including pumps, filters, heaters, lights, automatic controls, automatic cleaners, maintenance equipment, and pool accessories for residential and commercial pool maintenance, repair, renovation, service, and construction applications; and water treatment products and systems comprising pressure tanks, control valves, activated carbon products, conventional filtration products, and point-of-entry and point-of-use systems for the use in residential whole home water filtration, drinking water filtration, and water softening solutions, as well as in commercial total water management and filtration in foodservice operations.

Featured Story: If I purchase shares through a brokerage account, am I the holder of record?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PNR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR).

Receive News & Ratings for Pentair Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pentair and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.