Permanens Capital L.P. Grows Stock Holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Permanens Capital L.P. increased its position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 9.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 37,806 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,163 shares during the period. The Walt Disney comprises approximately 1.4% of Permanens Capital L.P.’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest position. Permanens Capital L.P.’s holdings in The Walt Disney were worth $6,976,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in The Walt Disney during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC grew its position in shares of The Walt Disney by 50.9% during the 4th quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC now owns 163 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. grew its position in shares of The Walt Disney by 210.7% during the 1st quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 233 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the period. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Walt Disney during the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Cardinal Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of The Walt Disney by 243.8% during the 1st quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. now owns 275 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.04% of the company’s stock.

DIS stock traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $172.45. The company had a trading volume of 109,811 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,116,959. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The stock has a market cap of $313.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -68.97, a PEG ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 1.19. The business has a 50 day moving average of $179.47. The Walt Disney Company has a 12 month low of $108.02 and a 12 month high of $203.02.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The entertainment giant reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.52. The business had revenue of $15.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.99 billion. The Walt Disney had a negative net margin of 7.73% and a positive return on equity of 2.07%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.60 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney Company will post 2.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Chairman Robert A. Iger sold 550,570 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.21, for a total transaction of $98,667,649.70. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 569,131 shares in the company, valued at $101,993,966.51. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Susan E. Arnold sold 8,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.75, for a total transaction of $1,493,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 41,498 shares in the company, valued at $7,376,269.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.25% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on DIS shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The Walt Disney from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $193.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $163.00 target price on shares of The Walt Disney in a report on Friday, May 14th. Truist Securities dropped their target price on shares of The Walt Disney from $205.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 17th. Truist dropped their target price on shares of The Walt Disney from $205.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of The Walt Disney from $222.00 to $213.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. The Walt Disney currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $197.46.

The Walt Disney Profile

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates domestic cable networks under the Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, and National Geographic brands; and television broadcast network under the ABC brand, as well as eight domestic television stations.

