Permanens Capital L.P. Makes New Investment in Aramark (NYSE:ARMK)

Permanens Capital L.P. bought a new position in Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 22,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $850,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in Aramark by 11.0% during the 1st quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Ossiam bought a new stake in shares of Aramark in the 4th quarter worth $190,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new stake in shares of Aramark in the 4th quarter worth $200,000. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aramark in the 4th quarter worth $201,000. Finally, Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of Aramark in the 4th quarter worth $209,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.61% of the company’s stock.

ARMK has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Aramark from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Aramark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Berenberg Bank upgraded Aramark to a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of Aramark in a research report on Sunday, March 14th. Finally, TheStreet raised Aramark from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.91.

ARMK traded up $0.72 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $36.80. 4,494 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,943,120. The business has a 50 day moving average of $37.98. The stock has a market cap of $9.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.25 and a beta of 1.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09. Aramark has a 1-year low of $20.31 and a 1-year high of $43.12.

Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $2.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.75 billion. Aramark had a negative net margin of 5.42% and a negative return on equity of 14.89%. Aramark’s quarterly revenue was down 24.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.25 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Aramark will post -0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 26th were paid a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 25th. Aramark’s dividend payout ratio is presently -258.82%.

Aramark Company Profile

Aramark provides food, facilities, and uniform services to education, healthcare, business and industry, sports, leisure, and corrections clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Food and Support Services United States, Food and Support Services International, and Uniform and Career Apparel.

