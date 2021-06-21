Phoneum Price Down 19.7% This Week (PHT)

Phoneum (CURRENCY:PHT) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on June 21st. One Phoneum coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges. Phoneum has a total market cap of $733,718.77 and approximately $12,515.00 worth of Phoneum was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Phoneum has traded 19.7% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003071 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $18.61 or 0.00057140 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00003854 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.39 or 0.00022690 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003076 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $227.70 or 0.00699083 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $13.76 or 0.00042251 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.48 or 0.00081291 BTC.

Phoneum Coin Profile

PHT is a coin. Phoneum’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,860,463,298 coins. Phoneum’s official Twitter account is @lightstreams_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . Phoneum’s official message board is medium.com/@phoneum . The Reddit community for Phoneum is https://reddit.com/r/Phoneum . Phoneum’s official website is phoneum.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Lightstreams is made possible through the combination of blockchain and distributed web technologies. Blockchain is used to manage file permissions, guarantee identity, maintain a historical record and the secure transfer of value. While “off-chain” distributed storage is used for data storage and transmission of files without not relying on any one entity for hosting content. Through integration with the Lightstreams Network application developers can build on and utilize a blockchain platform that centers around speed, efficiency and privacy for distributing content. The Lightstreams Network consists of an independent Ethereum compliant blockchain. Instead of Ether as the native currency, Lightstreams will operate via its own native token called a Photon (PHT). DApps building on top of the Lightstreams Network may wish to issue their own tokens using ERC20 [23] contracts or similar. “

Buying and Selling Phoneum

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Phoneum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Phoneum should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Phoneum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

