Pinkcoin (PINK) Price Reaches $0.0053 on Exchanges

Pinkcoin (CURRENCY:PINK) traded down 12% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on June 21st. Pinkcoin has a total market capitalization of $2.29 million and $7,823.00 worth of Pinkcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Pinkcoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0053 or 0.00000017 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Pinkcoin has traded 30% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Pinkcoin alerts:

Dash (DASH) traded 19.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $124.32 or 0.00395010 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded down 26.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00003105 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 11.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.42 or 0.00017233 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded down 17.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0286 or 0.00000091 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded 18.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001970 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded down 25.5% against the dollar and now trades at $286.59 or 0.00910600 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded down 23.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0398 or 0.00000126 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded down 19.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000018 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0907 or 0.00000288 BTC.

Capricoin+ (CPS) traded up 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000019 BTC.

About Pinkcoin

Pinkcoin (CRYPTO:PINK) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 2nd, 2014. Pinkcoin’s total supply is 453,730,841 coins and its circulating supply is 428,470,405 coins. The Reddit community for Pinkcoin is /r/pinkcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Pinkcoin’s official website is getstarted.with.pink . Pinkcoin’s official Twitter account is @Pinkcoin_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Pinkcoin is slack.with.pink

According to CryptoCompare, “PinkCoin (PC) is an X11 coin with a seven day PoW period before switching to being a pure PoS coin with a 1% annual interest rate. There is a hard cap of 380 million coins to be produced and a block time of 30 seconds. There was no premine. “

Pinkcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pinkcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pinkcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Pinkcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Pinkcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Pinkcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.