Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Acquires New Stake in Silicom Ltd. (NASDAQ:SILC)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in Silicom Ltd. (NASDAQ:SILC) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 8,955 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $404,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SILC. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Silicom by 35.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,148 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $132,000 after purchasing an additional 830 shares in the last quarter. Pointe Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Silicom during the 1st quarter worth $203,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Silicom by 20.9% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,200 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $234,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Silicom during the 4th quarter worth $280,000. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Silicom during the 1st quarter worth $296,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ SILC opened at $45.90 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $316.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.81 and a beta of 0.74. Silicom Ltd. has a one year low of $29.24 and a one year high of $59.27. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $42.81.

Silicom (NASDAQ:SILC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The technology company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.06. Silicom had a net margin of 5.98% and a return on equity of 4.35%. The business had revenue of $29.00 million for the quarter.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Silicom from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th.

Silicom Profile

Silicom Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and supports networking and data infrastructure solutions for a range of servers, server-based systems, and communications devices in North America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It offers server network interface cards; and smart cards, such as smart server adapters, which include redirector and switching cards, encryption and data compression hardware acceleration cards, forward error correction acceleration and offloading cards, time synchronization cards, and FPGA based cards.

