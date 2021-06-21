Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Has $257,000 Holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ) by 7.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,763 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $257,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 65.7% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 21,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,213,000 after buying an additional 8,585 shares in the last quarter. Mokosak Advisory Group LLC boosted its stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 15.8% in the 1st quarter. Mokosak Advisory Group LLC now owns 360,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,424,000 after buying an additional 49,110 shares in the last quarter. Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. boosted its stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 44.9% in the 1st quarter. Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. now owns 23,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,295,000 after buying an additional 7,442 shares in the last quarter. Kelman Lazarov Inc. boosted its stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 57.2% in the 1st quarter. Kelman Lazarov Inc. now owns 6,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $331,000 after buying an additional 2,233 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Planning Group boosted its stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. Retirement Planning Group now owns 249,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,439,000 after buying an additional 19,054 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SCHZ stock opened at $54.59 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $54.25. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a one year low of $53.64 and a one year high of $56.98.

