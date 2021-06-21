Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Has $319,000 Stock Position in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lifted its stake in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) by 5.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,426 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Activision Blizzard were worth $319,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Burleson & Company LLC acquired a new stake in Activision Blizzard during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Activision Blizzard during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. TFO TDC LLC acquired a new stake in Activision Blizzard during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Standard Family Office LLC boosted its position in Activision Blizzard by 833.3% during the 1st quarter. Standard Family Office LLC now owns 336 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Freedman Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Activision Blizzard during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.91% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Armin Zerza sold 23,723 shares of Activision Blizzard stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.86, for a total transaction of $2,250,363.78. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 162,438 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,408,868.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Peter J. Nolan acquired 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $93.86 per share, for a total transaction of $187,720.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 22,000 shares of company stock worth $2,089,120 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

ATVI has been the subject of a number of research reports. Raymond James restated a “buy” rating on shares of Activision Blizzard in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Activision Blizzard from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $116.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Activision Blizzard in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Activision Blizzard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $101.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Benchmark raised their price target on Activision Blizzard from $118.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $109.64.

ATVI opened at $91.49 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $71.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.61. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $94.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 3.43 and a quick ratio of 3.43. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a 12-month low of $71.19 and a 12-month high of $104.53.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $2.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.77 billion. Activision Blizzard had a return on equity of 18.18% and a net margin of 26.95%. The company’s revenue was up 36.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.65 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 3.42 EPS for the current year.

About Activision Blizzard

Activision Blizzard, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and publishes interactive entertainment content and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Activision Publishing, Inc; Blizzard Entertainment, Inc; and King Digital Entertainment.

