Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Takes $227,000 Position in Danimer Scientific, Inc. (NYSE:DNMR)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Danimer Scientific, Inc. (NYSE:DNMR) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 6,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $227,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parcion Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Danimer Scientific during the 1st quarter valued at $5,507,000. Advisory Research Inc. bought a new stake in Danimer Scientific in the 1st quarter valued at $316,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Danimer Scientific by 558.3% in the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 1,675 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in Danimer Scientific by 78.1% in the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,000 after acquiring an additional 1,740 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC bought a new stake in Danimer Scientific in the 4th quarter valued at $52,897,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.81% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Danimer Scientific from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th.

Shares of NYSE DNMR opened at $22.73 on Monday. Danimer Scientific, Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.68 and a 52-week high of $66.30. The company has a market cap of $1.94 billion and a P/E ratio of -52.86. The company has a fifty day moving average of $23.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 13.60 and a current ratio of 14.30.

Danimer Scientific (NYSE:DNMR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 29th. The company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $12.03 million for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Danimer Scientific, Inc. will post -0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Danimer Scientific Company Profile

Danimer Scientific, Inc, a performance polymer company, develops, produces, and provides bioplastic replacements for traditional petrochemical-based plastics. It produces polyhydroxyalkanoate, a biodegradable plastic feedstock alternative used in a range of plastic applications, including water bottles, straws, food containers, and other things under the Nodax brand name; polylactic acid-based resins for coating disposable paper cups; and other biopolymers.

