Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Takes $367,000 Position in Cimarex Energy Co. (NYSE:XEC)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Cimarex Energy Co. (NYSE:XEC) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 6,175 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $367,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of Cimarex Energy by 15.7% during the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 118,559 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $7,041,000 after purchasing an additional 16,065 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its stake in Cimarex Energy by 6.1% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 45,763 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,718,000 after buying an additional 2,616 shares in the last quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. bought a new position in Cimarex Energy during the first quarter valued at about $12,947,000. Navellier & Associates Inc bought a new position in Cimarex Energy during the first quarter valued at about $466,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Cimarex Energy by 5.2% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 695,736 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $41,320,000 after buying an additional 34,158 shares in the last quarter. 91.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Cimarex Energy alerts:

Shares of NYSE XEC opened at $64.67 on Monday. Cimarex Energy Co. has a one year low of $22.39 and a one year high of $74.92. The firm has a market cap of $6.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.03, a PEG ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 2.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $67.69.

Cimarex Energy (NYSE:XEC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.01. Cimarex Energy had a positive return on equity of 17.85% and a negative net margin of 60.34%. The company had revenue of $679.47 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $584.19 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.58 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Cimarex Energy Co. will post 7.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. Cimarex Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 77.70%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on XEC shares. Piper Sandler cut Cimarex Energy from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $88.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Raymond James cut Cimarex Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Mizuho cut Cimarex Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $84.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. KeyCorp raised their target price on Cimarex Energy from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut Cimarex Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $71.86.

About Cimarex Energy

Cimarex Energy Co is an independent oil and gas exploration and production company. Its activities include drilling, completing and operating wells. It operates through the following areas: Permian Basin, Mid-Continent, and Others in Oklahoma, Texas and New Mexico. The company was founded by F. H. Merelli in February 2002 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

Featured Story: S&P 500 Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XEC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cimarex Energy Co. (NYSE:XEC).

Receive News & Ratings for Cimarex Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cimarex Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.