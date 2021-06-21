Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Takes Position in Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. purchased a new stake in Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 10,900 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $214,000.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. M&T Bank Corp raised its holdings in shares of Hanesbrands by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 72,326 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,422,000 after purchasing an additional 526 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Hanesbrands by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 47,077 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $926,000 after purchasing an additional 674 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Hanesbrands by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 105,789 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,542,000 after purchasing an additional 757 shares in the last quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC raised its holdings in shares of Hanesbrands by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC now owns 43,248 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $851,000 after purchasing an additional 795 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Xponance Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Hanesbrands by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 15,125 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $221,000 after purchasing an additional 864 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.70% of the company’s stock.

HBI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Hanesbrands from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Hanesbrands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $18.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Hanesbrands from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.11.

Shares of Hanesbrands stock opened at $18.26 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.53, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 0.90. Hanesbrands Inc. has a 12-month low of $10.27 and a 12-month high of $22.82. The firm has a market cap of $6.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.53. The company’s 50 day moving average is $19.98.

Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The textile maker reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.13. Hanesbrands had a negative net margin of 4.83% and a positive return on equity of 71.51%. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.05 EPS. Hanesbrands’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Hanesbrands Inc. will post 1.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 21st were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.29%. Hanesbrands’s payout ratio is 41.38%.

In other Hanesbrands news, Director Cheryl K. Beebe acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $19.17 per share, with a total value of $95,850.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 14,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $279,939.51. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Joseph W. Cavaliere acquired 13,675 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $18.76 per share, for a total transaction of $256,543.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 77,884 shares in the company, valued at $1,461,103.84. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

Hanesbrands Inc, a consumer goods company, designs, manufactures, sources, and sells a range of basic apparel for men, women, and children in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Innerwear, Activewear, and International. It sells men's underwear, women's panties, children's underwear, activewear, and socks, as well as intimate apparel, such as bras and shapewears; home goods; and T-shirts, fleece, sport shirts, performance T-shirts and shorts, sports bras, and thermals, as well as licensed logo apparel in collegiate bookstores, mass retailers, and other channels.

