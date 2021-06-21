Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) Price Target Increased to $208.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) had its price objective raised by Morgan Stanley from $173.00 to $208.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the oil and gas development company’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $172.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. Truist lowered shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $190.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a market perform rating and set a $143.00 price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $213.00 to $224.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Pioneer Natural Resources presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $179.25.

Get Pioneer Natural Resources alerts:

Shares of PXD stock opened at $154.84 on Friday. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 1-year low of $76.58 and a 1-year high of $175.37. The business’s 50-day moving average is $156.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.79. The stock has a market cap of $37.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -54.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.93.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The oil and gas development company reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.35. Pioneer Natural Resources had a negative net margin of 6.97% and a positive return on equity of 4.10%. The firm had revenue of $2.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.35 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.15 earnings per share. Pioneer Natural Resources’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 11.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. Pioneer Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 136.59%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PXD. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in Pioneer Natural Resources in the fourth quarter worth $310,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources by 59.7% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 369,351 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $42,080,000 after purchasing an additional 138,139 shares during the period. FIL Ltd boosted its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources by 11.4% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 142,915 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $16,277,000 after purchasing an additional 14,603 shares during the period. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources by 26.8% in the fourth quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 118,901 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $13,542,000 after purchasing an additional 25,148 shares during the period. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources by 71.1% in the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 132,669 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $15,109,000 after purchasing an additional 55,120 shares during the period. 79.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Pioneer Natural Resources

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations in the Permian Basin in West Texas. As of December 31, 2020, the company had proved undeveloped reserves and proved developed non-producing reserves of 31 million barrels of oil, 17 million barrels of NGLs, and 88 billion cubic feet of gas; and owned interests in 11 gas processing plants.

Further Reading: How to track put option volume

Receive News & Ratings for Pioneer Natural Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pioneer Natural Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.