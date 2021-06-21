Pitney Bowes (NYSE:PBI) Stock Price Up 4.4%

Pitney Bowes Inc. (NYSE:PBI)’s stock price rose 4.4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $8.48 and last traded at $8.47. Approximately 4,839 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 3,353,805 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.11.

PBI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Maxim Group raised Pitney Bowes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Sidoti raised Pitney Bowes from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, April 30th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 126.23, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The firm has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a PE ratio of -405.30 and a beta of 2.71. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $8.25.

Pitney Bowes (NYSE:PBI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The technology company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.03. Pitney Bowes had a positive return on equity of 107.74% and a negative net margin of 0.13%. The firm had revenue of $915.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $873.82 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.05 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Pitney Bowes Inc. will post 0.35 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 7th. Investors of record on Friday, May 21st were paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.35%. Pitney Bowes’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.67%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Pitney Bowes by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 23,490 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $145,000 after purchasing an additional 1,203 shares in the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board purchased a new stake in Pitney Bowes during the fourth quarter worth $367,000. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in Pitney Bowes by 780.6% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 90,717 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $559,000 after purchasing an additional 80,415 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Pitney Bowes by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,330,336 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $156,036,000 after purchasing an additional 121,438 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in Pitney Bowes by 14.0% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 493,965 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,042,000 after purchasing an additional 60,829 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.89% of the company’s stock.

Pitney Bowes Inc, a technology company, provides commerce solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Global Ecommerce, Presort Services, and SendTech Solutions segments. The Global Ecommerce segment provides domestic parcel services, cross-border solutions, and digital delivery services.

