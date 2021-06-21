Playgroundz Hits Market Capitalization of $2.36 Million (IOG)

Playgroundz (CURRENCY:IOG) traded up 22.4% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on June 21st. Over the last week, Playgroundz has traded up 11.8% against the dollar. One Playgroundz coin can now be bought for about $0.0826 or 0.00000255 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Playgroundz has a market capitalization of $2.36 million and $3,074.00 worth of Playgroundz was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003090 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 12% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00002030 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 17.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.77 or 0.00051798 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 19.6% against the dollar and now trades at $38.81 or 0.00119848 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 17.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $51.40 or 0.00158724 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded 26.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0627 or 0.00000194 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 13.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32,459.86 or 1.00242781 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00002725 BTC.

About Playgroundz

Playgroundz’s total supply is 2,200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 28,545,120 coins. Playgroundz’s official Twitter account is @PlaygroundzIOG and its Facebook page is accessible here . Playgroundz’s official website is www.playgroundz.io . The official message board for Playgroundz is medium.com/playgroundz-official-blog

Buying and Selling Playgroundz

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Playgroundz directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Playgroundz should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Playgroundz using one of the exchanges listed above.

