Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG) Shares Purchased by Northern Trust Corp

Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG) by 17.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,373,132 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 786,456 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned 1.15% of Plug Power worth $192,572,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Adirondack Trust Co. boosted its stake in Plug Power by 34.2% during the 4th quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 1,490 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new position in shares of Plug Power during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Close Asset Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Plug Power during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Plug Power by 718.3% during the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 892 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 783 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Plug Power during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. 50.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Plug Power stock opened at $29.17 on Monday. Plug Power Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.35 and a 12 month high of $75.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 7.21 and a quick ratio of 6.58. The business’s 50 day moving average is $27.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.58 billion, a PE ratio of -21.14 and a beta of 1.41.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Craig Hallum lowered their price target on shares of Plug Power from $88.00 to $49.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating on shares of Plug Power in a report on Monday, May 17th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Plug Power from $29.00 to $24.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 24th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Plug Power in a report on Monday, April 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $42.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Plug Power from $42.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.72.

Plug Power Company Profile

Plug Power Inc provides hydrogen fuel cell turnkey solutions for the electric mobility and stationary power markets in North America and Europe. It focuses on proton exchange membrane (PEM) fuel cell and fuel processing technologies, fuel cell/battery hybrid technologies, and related hydrogen storage and dispensing infrastructure.

