PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) Shares Sold by Ensign Peak Advisors Inc

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc cut its stake in shares of PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) by 12.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 32,987 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 4,715 shares during the quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s holdings in PPG Industries were worth $4,956,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PPG. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PPG Industries by 27.8% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 169,739 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $19,158,000 after purchasing an additional 36,888 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of PPG Industries during the fourth quarter worth $238,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PPG Industries by 37.6% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 29,690 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $4,282,000 after purchasing an additional 8,110 shares during the period. Tompkins Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of PPG Industries by 288.9% during the fourth quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 914 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 679 shares during the period. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its holdings in shares of PPG Industries by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 167,039 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $24,088,000 after purchasing an additional 14,406 shares during the period. 79.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PPG Industries stock opened at $168.12 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $39.86 billion, a PE ratio of 33.56, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.14. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $174.43. PPG Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $100.14 and a 52 week high of $182.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 14th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $3.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.68 billion. PPG Industries had a return on equity of 27.47% and a net margin of 8.33%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.19 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 8.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 11th. Investors of record on Monday, May 10th were given a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 7th. PPG Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.89%.

In other PPG Industries news, SVP Vadlamannati Ramaprasad sold 20,956 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.84, for a total value of $3,538,211.04. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 28,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,759,937.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Timothy M. Knavish sold 22,851 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.78, for a total value of $4,085,301.78. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,772 shares in the company, valued at $4,965,078.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on PPG. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on PPG Industries from $173.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Barclays raised their target price on PPG Industries from $155.00 to $188.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised PPG Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $177.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on PPG Industries from $147.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on PPG Industries from $180.00 to $193.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $169.29.

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials worldwide. The company's Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sealants, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, engineered materials, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft.

