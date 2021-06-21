Premium Brands Holdings Co. (TSE:PBH) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Premium Brands Holdings Co. (TSE:PBH) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is C$130.43.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on PBH shares. TD Securities raised their price objective on Premium Brands from C$125.00 to C$145.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. National Bank Financial increased their target price on Premium Brands to C$134.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Scotiabank increased their target price on Premium Brands from C$135.00 to C$137.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Premium Brands from C$103.00 to C$113.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Premium Brands from C$125.00 to C$130.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th.

Get Premium Brands alerts:

Premium Brands stock opened at C$126.00 on Monday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$121.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 120.56, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 2.19. Premium Brands has a 1 year low of C$85.44 and a 1 year high of C$126.91. The company has a market cap of C$5.48 billion and a P/E ratio of 56.05.

Premium Brands (TSE:PBH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported C$0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.65 by C$0.07. The company had revenue of C$1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$992.83 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Premium Brands will post 5.2800001 EPS for the current year.

About Premium Brands

Premium Brands Holdings Corporation, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes food products primarily in Canada and the United States. It operates in two segments, Specialty Foods and Premium Food Distribution. The company provides meat products and snacks, deli products, beef jerky and halal, sandwiches, pastries, specialty and gourmet products, salads and kettle products, entrees, panini, wraps, subs, hamburgers, burgers, muffins, breads, pastas, and baking and sushi products, as well as processed meat products.

Recommended Story: Fiduciary

Receive News & Ratings for Premium Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Premium Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.