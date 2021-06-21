Primoris Services Co. (NASDAQ:PRIM) Shares Sold by Martingale Asset Management L P

Martingale Asset Management L P lowered its position in shares of Primoris Services Co. (NASDAQ:PRIM) by 1.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 53,763 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 602 shares during the quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P’s holdings in Primoris Services were worth $1,782,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in Primoris Services by 69.9% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 227,339 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $7,531,000 after acquiring an additional 93,536 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Primoris Services by 132.0% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 202,714 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $6,716,000 after acquiring an additional 115,340 shares during the last quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC boosted its position in Primoris Services by 238.9% during the first quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 93,889 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,111,000 after acquiring an additional 66,189 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Primoris Services by 16.4% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 865,261 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $28,666,000 after acquiring an additional 121,748 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its position in Primoris Services by 16.5% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 418,970 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $13,881,000 after acquiring an additional 59,369 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.46% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:PRIM opened at $29.16 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.36 and a beta of 1.26. Primoris Services Co. has a fifty-two week low of $15.03 and a fifty-two week high of $41.76. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $32.44.

Primoris Services (NASDAQ:PRIM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The construction company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.41. Primoris Services had a net margin of 3.21% and a return on equity of 16.90%. The business had revenue of $818.33 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $793.00 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Primoris Services Co. will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. Primoris Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.71%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Primoris Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of Primoris Services from $35.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Primoris Services in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.20.

Primoris Services Corporation, a specialty contractor company, provides a range of construction, fabrication, maintenance, replacement, and engineering services in the United States and Canada. It operates in five segments: Power, Industrial, and Engineering; Pipeline and Underground; Utilities and Distribution; Transmission and Distribution; and Civil.

