Principal Financial Group Inc. Acquires 2,106 Shares of International Seaways, Inc. (NYSE:INSW)

Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in International Seaways, Inc. (NYSE:INSW) by 8.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 27,532 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,106 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in International Seaways were worth $534,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of International Seaways in the 1st quarter valued at $49,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of International Seaways during the 4th quarter valued at $101,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of International Seaways during the 4th quarter valued at $166,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of International Seaways by 95.7% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 12,024 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $233,000 after acquiring an additional 5,880 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in shares of International Seaways by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 14,251 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $233,000 after acquiring an additional 1,108 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.93% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Jeffrey Pribor sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.63, for a total value of $68,705.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 48,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $945,459.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

INSW has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised International Seaways from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on International Seaways from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of International Seaways in a report on Friday, April 9th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded International Seaways from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.00.

Shares of NYSE:INSW opened at $19.38 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $544.33 million, a P/E ratio of -10.09 and a beta of 0.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.27 and a quick ratio of 2.24. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.40. International Seaways, Inc. has a 1 year low of $12.44 and a 1 year high of $22.39.

International Seaways (NYSE:INSW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The transportation company reported ($0.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.54) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $46.76 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.98 million. International Seaways had a positive return on equity of 6.65% and a negative net margin of 15.13%. Research analysts predict that International Seaways, Inc. will post -0.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 28th. Investors of record on Monday, June 14th will be given a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 11th. International Seaways’s payout ratio is 5.47%.

About International Seaways

International Seaways, Inc owns and operates a fleet of oceangoing vessels for the transportation of crude oil and petroleum products in the International Flag trade. It operates through two segments, Crude Tankers and Product Carriers. As of March 12, 2021, the company owned and operated a fleet of 36 vessels, including 11 very large crude carriers, 2 Suezmaxes, 4 Aframaxes/LR2s, 13 Panamaxes/LR1s, and 4 medium range tankers, as well as had ownership interests in two floating storage and offloading service vessels.

