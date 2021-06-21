Principal Financial Group Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in Mimecast Limited (NASDAQ:MIME)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Mimecast Limited (NASDAQ:MIME) by 13.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,495 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,973 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Mimecast were worth $502,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Mimecast by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,927 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $394,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the period. SkyOak Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Mimecast by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. SkyOak Wealth LLC now owns 33,525 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,501,000 after acquiring an additional 357 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Mimecast by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 8,045 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $457,000 after acquiring an additional 480 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of Mimecast by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 82,650 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,323,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the period. Finally, American International Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Mimecast by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 33,876 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,362,000 after acquiring an additional 663 shares during the period. 80.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Mimecast alerts:

In other news, CEO Peter Bauer sold 17,500 shares of Mimecast stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.25, for a total value of $914,375.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Neil Murray sold 35,000 shares of Mimecast stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.41, for a total transaction of $1,449,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 905,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,500,688.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 246,881 shares of company stock valued at $11,531,142 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 9.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MIME stock opened at $53.21 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $3.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 118.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.28. Mimecast Limited has a 1-year low of $37.03 and a 1-year high of $59.48. The business’s fifty day moving average is $46.71.

Mimecast (NASDAQ:MIME) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The technology company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $133.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $131.19 million. Mimecast had a net margin of 5.93% and a return on equity of 10.01%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.15 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Mimecast Limited will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on MIME shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Mimecast from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their target price on shares of Mimecast from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Stephens raised their target price on shares of Mimecast from $57.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Northland Securities lifted their price target on shares of Mimecast from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Mimecast from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.67.

About Mimecast

Mimecast Limited provides cloud security and risk management services for corporate information and email. The company offers Mimecast Email Security solution, which protects against the delivery of malware, malicious URLs and attachments, spam, viruses, impersonation attacks, phishing, and spear-phishing attacks, including business email compromise, identity theft, extortion, fraud, and other attacks, while also preventing data leaks and other internal threats, as well as provides awareness training services.

Featured Article: Diversification For Individual Investors



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MIME? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mimecast Limited (NASDAQ:MIME).

Receive News & Ratings for Mimecast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mimecast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.