Principal Financial Group Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in SVMK Inc. (NASDAQ:SVMK)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lowered its stake in shares of SVMK Inc. (NASDAQ:SVMK) by 16.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,199 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,051 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in SVMK were worth $480,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS increased its position in shares of SVMK by 42.7% during the first quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 999,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,307,000 after acquiring an additional 299,050 shares during the period. Washington Harbour Partners LP acquired a new position in shares of SVMK during the fourth quarter worth $6,899,000. Cottage Street Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of SVMK during the first quarter worth $442,000. New York Life Investments Alternatives acquired a new position in shares of SVMK during the fourth quarter worth $805,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in shares of SVMK by 55.1% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 138,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,546,000 after purchasing an additional 49,288 shares in the last quarter. 77.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get SVMK alerts:

In other news, Director Dana L. Evan sold 12,444 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.33, for a total value of $265,430.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, President Thomas E. Hale sold 13,515 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.22, for a total transaction of $246,243.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 88,067 shares of company stock valued at $1,748,097 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 18.70% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ SVMK opened at $21.55 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. SVMK Inc. has a 1 year low of $16.35 and a 1 year high of $28.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -31.96 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a fifty day moving average of $19.06.

SVMK (NASDAQ:SVMK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.03). SVMK had a negative net margin of 24.89% and a negative return on equity of 28.80%. The company had revenue of $102.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $100.89 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.03) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that SVMK Inc. will post -0.64 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on SVMK shares. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on shares of SVMK from $29.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 7th. TheStreet downgraded shares of SVMK from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.43.

SVMK Profile

SVMK Inc provides software solutions that help companies turn stakeholder feedback into action in the United States and internationally. It offers survey software products that enable customers to measure, benchmark, and act on stakeholder feedback; GetFeedback CX platform, which enables companies to engage and retain their customers based on the ability to continuously listen and act on digital feedback; GetFeedback Digital provides continuous and in-the-moment customer feedback from a company's website, web apps, and mobile apps; GetFeedback Direct that enables survey deployment to company's customers through email and SMS; and GetFeedback Complete, an end-to-end customer experience solution that combines GetFeedback Digital and GetFeedback Direct.

Featured Article: How a Put Option Works

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SVMK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SVMK Inc. (NASDAQ:SVMK).

Receive News & Ratings for SVMK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SVMK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.