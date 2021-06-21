Principal Financial Group Inc. Increases Stock Position in Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) by 30.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,141 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,984 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Americold Realty Trust were worth $659,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in COLD. Cordasco Financial Network purchased a new stake in Americold Realty Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Associated Banc Corp lifted its stake in Americold Realty Trust by 971.4% in the 4th quarter. Associated Banc Corp now owns 750 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 680 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in Americold Realty Trust by 1,125.4% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 723 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 664 shares in the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its stake in Americold Realty Trust by 47.1% in the 1st quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 389 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Americold Realty Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $81,000.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Americold Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Americold Realty Trust in a research report on Monday, June 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $43.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Americold Realty Trust from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.25.

In related news, insider Thomas C. Novosel sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.15, for a total transaction of $195,750.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 11,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $459,464.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, EVP James C. Snyder, Jr. sold 7,047 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.77, for a total transaction of $266,165.19. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,536 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,002,264.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 53,839 shares of company stock worth $2,043,720. 0.27% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Americold Realty Trust stock opened at $37.62 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $38.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 0.22. The stock has a market cap of $9.50 billion, a PE ratio of -752.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.14. Americold Realty Trust has a fifty-two week low of $32.94 and a fifty-two week high of $41.29.

Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.20). Americold Realty Trust had a negative net margin of 0.63% and a negative return on equity of 0.46%. The business had revenue of $634.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $596.65 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.33 EPS. Americold Realty Trust’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Americold Realty Trust will post 1.32 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. Americold Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 68.22%.

About Americold Realty Trust

Americold is the world's largest publicly traded REIT focused on the ownership, operation, acquisition and development of temperature-controlled warehouses. Based in Atlanta, Georgia, Americold owns and operates 185 temperature-controlled warehouses, with over 1 billion refrigerated cubic feet of storage, in the United States, Australia, New Zealand, Canada, and Argentina.

