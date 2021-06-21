Principal Financial Group Inc. Increases Stock Position in VEREIT, Inc. (NYSE:VER)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in VEREIT, Inc. (NYSE:VER) by 15.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 14,722 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,949 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in VEREIT were worth $569,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of VEREIT by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,759,027 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $724,473,000 after purchasing an additional 780,978 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in VEREIT by 13.6% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 126,982 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,904,000 after acquiring an additional 15,219 shares during the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP lifted its position in VEREIT by 16.6% during the fourth quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 122,283 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,621,000 after acquiring an additional 17,382 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV lifted its position in VEREIT by 84.6% during the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 55,604 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,147,000 after acquiring an additional 25,482 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in VEREIT during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $184,000. 94.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on VER shares. Capital One Financial raised shares of VEREIT from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $48.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Evercore ISI reissued a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 target price on shares of VEREIT in a research report on Sunday, May 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of VEREIT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 22nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of VEREIT from $41.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets restated a “market perform” rating and set a $48.00 price target (up previously from $45.00) on shares of VEREIT in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.09.

NYSE:VER opened at $46.07 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.14. VEREIT, Inc. has a 1-year low of $29.85 and a 1-year high of $49.77. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 6.01 and a quick ratio of 6.01.

VEREIT (NYSE:VER) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.27). The business had revenue of $290.81 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $293.23 million. VEREIT had a return on equity of 3.60% and a net margin of 20.38%. The firm’s revenue was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.84 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that VEREIT, Inc. will post 3.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.462 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.85 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.01%. VEREIT’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.49%.

VEREIT Company Profile

VEREIT is a full-service real estate operating company which owns and manages one of the largest portfolios of single-tenant commercial properties in the U.S. The Company has total real estate investments of $14.6 billion including approximately 3,800 properties and 88.9 million square feet. VEREIT's business model provides equity capital to creditworthy corporations in return for long-term leases on their properties.

