Principal Financial Group Inc. Lowers Position in Altair Engineering Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTR)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lessened its stake in Altair Engineering Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTR) by 15.5% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 9,261 shares of the software’s stock after selling 1,698 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Altair Engineering were worth $579,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Altair Engineering by 49.4% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 478 shares of the software’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Altair Engineering in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Altair Engineering in the first quarter worth $40,000. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Altair Engineering in the first quarter worth $203,000. Finally, Duality Advisers LP purchased a new stake in Altair Engineering during the fourth quarter valued at $205,000. 57.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Altair Engineering alerts:

Shares of ALTR opened at $64.28 on Monday. Altair Engineering Inc. has a twelve month low of $36.21 and a twelve month high of $69.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.83 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,285.60 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $65.26.

Altair Engineering (NASDAQ:ALTR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The software reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $150.16 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $139.40 million. Altair Engineering had a negative net margin of 0.44% and a positive return on equity of 4.01%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.16 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Altair Engineering Inc. will post -0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Brett R. Chouinard sold 4,896 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.07, for a total value of $313,686.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Jrs Investments Llc sold 7,880 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.97, for a total transaction of $511,963.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 11,829 shares in the company, valued at $768,530.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 464,183 shares of company stock worth $30,058,805. Company insiders own 25.26% of the company’s stock.

ALTR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Altair Engineering from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Altair Engineering in a research note on Sunday, May 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Altair Engineering in a research note on Friday, May 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $68.00 price target on the stock. Finally, William Blair raised shares of Altair Engineering from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.00.

Altair Engineering Company Profile

Altair Engineering Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software and cloud solutions in the areas of simulation, high-performance computing, data analytics, and artificial intelligence worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Software and Client Engineering Services. Its software segment includes solvers and optimization technology products, high-performance computing software applications and hardware products, modeling and visualization tools, data analytics and analysis products, and IoT platform and analytics tools, as well as support and complementary software products.

Read More: How do analysts define an oversold condition?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Altair Engineering Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTR).

Receive News & Ratings for Altair Engineering Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altair Engineering and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.