Principal Financial Group Inc. Purchases 9,544 Shares of Agenus Inc. (NASDAQ:AGEN)

Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Agenus Inc. (NASDAQ:AGEN) by 4.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 232,120 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,544 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Agenus were worth $631,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AGEN. Blair William & Co. IL grew its holdings in shares of Agenus by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 60,326 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $192,000 after acquiring an additional 2,850 shares in the last quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Agenus by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 41,678 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $113,000 after acquiring an additional 3,500 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Agenus by 17.5% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 27,076 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 4,038 shares in the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp grew its holdings in shares of Agenus by 20.0% in the 1st quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 30,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of Agenus by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 75,114 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $239,000 after acquiring an additional 5,604 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.07% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Agenus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th.

Shares of NASDAQ:AGEN opened at $5.26 on Monday. Agenus Inc. has a 52-week low of $2.50 and a 52-week high of $5.95. The firm has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.11 and a beta of 1.37. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $3.70.

Agenus (NASDAQ:AGEN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $11.72 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.81 million. Research analysts expect that Agenus Inc. will post -1.03 EPS for the current year.

Agenus Profile

Agenus, Inc is a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, which engages in the development and commercialization of technologies to treat cancers and infectious diseases. Its product pipeline includes Balstilimab, Zalifrelimab, AGEN1181, AGEN1327, and AGEN1777. The company was founded by Garo H. Armen and Pramod K.

