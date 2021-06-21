Principal Financial Group Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTS)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTS) by 5.3% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 14,882 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 744 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF were worth $456,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SPTS. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. grew its stake in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 32.6% in the first quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 1,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 409 shares in the last quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $64,000. Finally, Oder Investment Management LLC bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $76,000.

Get SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPTS opened at $30.62 on Monday. SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF has a 52-week low of $30.35 and a 52-week high of $30.74. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $30.67.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPTS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTS).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.