Principal Street Partners LLC Makes New $225,000 Investment in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

Principal Street Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 1,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $225,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Robinson Value Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Kimberly-Clark during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new position in shares of Kimberly-Clark during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Retirement Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kimberly-Clark during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kimberly-Clark during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Tacita Capital Inc purchased a new position in shares of Kimberly-Clark during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Institutional investors own 72.97% of the company’s stock.

KMB has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Kimberly-Clark from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $111.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price objective on Kimberly-Clark from $122.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Kimberly-Clark from $160.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Kimberly-Clark from $147.00 to $137.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Kimberly-Clark from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $140.31.

Shares of NYSE KMB opened at $128.69 on Monday. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 1-year low of $128.02 and a 1-year high of $160.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.12, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $133.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.29, a PEG ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 0.51.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The company reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $4.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.97 billion. Kimberly-Clark had a net margin of 12.06% and a return on equity of 376.18%. Kimberly-Clark’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.13 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 7.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be issued a dividend of $1.14 per share. This represents a $4.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 3rd. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.91%.

About Kimberly-Clark

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, Poise, and other brand names.

