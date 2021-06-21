Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) Shares Acquired by Resources Management Corp CT ADV

Resources Management Corp CT ADV lifted its stake in shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) by 0.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,111 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV’s holdings in Prologis were worth $2,556,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in PLD. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Prologis in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $686,317,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Prologis by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 28,826,307 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,872,829,000 after acquiring an additional 1,771,628 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its position in Prologis by 84.8% in the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,404,117 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $239,594,000 after acquiring an additional 1,103,508 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Prologis by 21.4% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,176,309 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $615,531,000 after acquiring an additional 1,090,725 shares during the period. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its position in Prologis by 306.8% in the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,305,482 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $130,104,000 after acquiring an additional 984,591 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.60% of the company’s stock.

Get Prologis alerts:

PLD has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Prologis from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. TheStreet raised Prologis from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. BTIG Research increased their price target on Prologis from $117.00 to $121.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Prologis from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Prologis from $116.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $123.08.

In other news, Director Lydia H. Kennard sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.00, for a total value of $1,180,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 32,773 shares in the company, valued at $3,867,214. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 0.87% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of PLD traded up $0.58 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $120.15. 12,304 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,744,034. The company has a market capitalization of $88.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.06, a PEG ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The business’s fifty day moving average is $117.14. Prologis, Inc. has a one year low of $87.93 and a one year high of $126.32.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $992.53 million. Prologis had a return on equity of 3.73% and a net margin of 29.47%. The company’s revenue was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.83 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Prologis, Inc. will post 4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be issued a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 15th. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.10%. Prologis’s payout ratio is currently 66.32%.

About Prologis

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. As of December 31, 2020, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 984 million square feet (91 million square meters) in 19 countries.

Further Reading: How a Strangle Strategy is different from a Straddle Strategy

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD).

Receive News & Ratings for Prologis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prologis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.