Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.39 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $1.39 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for Prosperity Bancshares’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.33 and the highest is $1.43. Prosperity Bancshares posted earnings per share of $1.25 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 11.2%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Prosperity Bancshares will report full-year earnings of $5.59 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.27 to $5.77. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $5.34 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.72 to $5.71. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Prosperity Bancshares.

Get Prosperity Bancshares alerts:

Prosperity Bancshares (NYSE:PB) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The bank reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.06. Prosperity Bancshares had a net margin of 42.48% and a return on equity of 8.50%. The company had revenue of $288.59 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $282.46 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.39 earnings per share.

PB has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Truist boosted their price target on shares of Prosperity Bancshares from $78.00 to $88.00 in a report on Monday, March 8th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Prosperity Bancshares from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Prosperity Bancshares from $81.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Truist Securities boosted their price target on shares of Prosperity Bancshares from $78.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Prosperity Bancshares currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $73.11.

PB stock traded up $2.08 during trading on Monday, hitting $71.94. The company had a trading volume of 3,739 shares, compared to its average volume of 412,194. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $75.08. Prosperity Bancshares has a 12 month low of $48.80 and a 12 month high of $83.02. The company has a market cap of $6.69 billion, a PE ratio of 12.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.29.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. Prosperity Bancshares’s payout ratio is 35.38%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PB. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in Prosperity Bancshares during the first quarter worth $26,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new stake in Prosperity Bancshares in the first quarter worth $27,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in Prosperity Bancshares in the first quarter worth $35,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Prosperity Bancshares by 235.5% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 661 shares of the bank’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 464 shares during the period. Finally, TCTC Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Prosperity Bancshares in the first quarter worth $66,000. 78.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Prosperity Bancshares

Prosperity Bancshares, Inc operates as bank holding company for the Prosperity Bank that provides retail and commercial banking services to businesses and consumers. It accepts various deposit products, such as demand, savings, money market, and time accounts; and certificates of deposit. The company also offers 1-4 family residential mortgage, commercial real estate and multifamily residential, commercial and industrial, agricultural real estate, and non-real estate agricultural loans, as well as construction, land development, and other land loans; consumer loans, including automobile, recreational vehicle, boat, home improvement, personal, and deposit account collateralized loans; and consumer durables and home equity loans, as well as loans for working capital, business expansion, and purchase of equipment and machinery.

See Also: Range Trading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Prosperity Bancshares (PB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Prosperity Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prosperity Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.