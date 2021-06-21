Protagonist Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTGX) Hits New 52-Week High on Analyst Upgrade

Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTGX)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Monday after HC Wainwright raised their price target on the stock from $36.00 to $50.00. HC Wainwright currently has a buy rating on the stock. Protagonist Therapeutics traded as high as $44.08 and last traded at $44.08, with a volume of 2125 shares. The stock had previously closed at $42.47.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Northland Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Protagonist Therapeutics from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Protagonist Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. JMP Securities began coverage on Protagonist Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, May 24th. They set a “market outperform” rating and a $48.00 price target on the stock. Finally, SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on Protagonist Therapeutics from $30.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Protagonist Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.00.

Get Protagonist Therapeutics alerts:

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $52,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth $57,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Protagonist Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $82,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its position in Protagonist Therapeutics by 166.7% in the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 3,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Protagonist Therapeutics by 179.3% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 2,134 shares during the last quarter.

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $32.15. The company has a market capitalization of $1.94 billion, a PE ratio of -23.34 and a beta of 1.56.

Protagonist Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTGX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.57) by $0.03. Protagonist Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 224.79% and a negative return on equity of 31.99%. The business had revenue of $6.19 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.75 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Protagonist Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:PTGX)

Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops peptide-based therapeutic drugs to address unmet medical needs. It is developing PTG-300, an injectable hepcidin mimetic that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of patients with polycythemia vera and hereditary hemochromatosis, as well as for the treatment of other blood disorders; PTG-200, an oral, interleukin-23 receptor specific antagonist peptide, which is in phase II clinical trial for the treatment of moderate-to-severe Crohn's disease; and PN-943, an oral, alpha-4-beta-7 specific integrin antagonist that is in Phase II clinical trial for treating inflammatory bowel disease (IBD).

Featured Article: Certificate of Deposit (CD) For Risk Adverse Investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Protagonist Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Protagonist Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.