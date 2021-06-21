Provident Bancorp (NASDAQ:PVBC) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Provident Bancorp (NASDAQ:PVBC) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $19.00 target price on the bank’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Provident Bancorp, Inc. is a bank holding company of The Provident Bank. Its products and services consists of demand deposits, savings accounts, certificates of deposit, commercial checking, NOW, money market accounts, commercial real estate loans, multi-family residential real estate loans, commercial business loans, construction and land development loans, one-to four-family residential loans, home equity loans and lines of credit, consumer loans, debit cards and overdraft options. The company operates primarily in Amesbury and Newburyport, Massachusetts and Portsmouth, Exeter and Seabrook, New Hampshire. Provident Bancorp, Inc. is based in Amesbury, United States. “

Separately, Piper Sandler raised Provident Bancorp from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $14.50 to $18.00 in a research note on Monday, April 26th.

Shares of Provident Bancorp stock opened at $16.35 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.24. The stock has a market cap of $299.78 million, a P/E ratio of 19.46 and a beta of 1.13. Provident Bancorp has a 1 year low of $7.21 and a 1 year high of $18.90.

Provident Bancorp (NASDAQ:PVBC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The bank reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $15.93 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.11 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Provident Bancorp will post 1 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 7th were given a $0.04 dividend. This is a positive change from Provident Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 6th. Provident Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.24%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Provident Bancorp by 622.4% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,005 shares of the bank’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 2,589 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in Provident Bancorp by 110.4% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 9,337 shares of the bank’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 4,900 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. increased its position in Provident Bancorp by 90.6% in the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 9,845 shares of the bank’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 4,680 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new position in Provident Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth about $184,000. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its position in Provident Bancorp by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 14,032 shares of the bank’s stock worth $202,000 after purchasing an additional 835 shares during the last quarter. 43.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Provident Bancorp Company Profile

Provident Bancorp, Inc is a Maryland corporation that was formed in 2019 to be the successor corporation to Provident Bancorp, Inc, a Massachusetts corporation, and the holding company for The Provident Bank. The Provident Bank, a subsidiary of Provident Bancorp, Inc is an innovative, commercial bank that finds solutions for its business and private clients.

