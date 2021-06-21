Prudential Financial Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA)

Prudential Financial Inc. trimmed its position in shares of BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) by 13.8% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 332,685 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 53,228 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in BorgWarner were worth $15,423,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BWA. Jacobi Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BorgWarner during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Valley Brook Capital Group purchased a new position in shares of BorgWarner in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of BorgWarner in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of BorgWarner in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank raised its position in shares of BorgWarner by 24.7% in the 1st quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,177 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. 92.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of BorgWarner stock opened at $47.58 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $50.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.72, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.57. BorgWarner Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $32.32 and a fifty-two week high of $55.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.68.

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The auto parts company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $4.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.57 billion. BorgWarner had a net margin of 3.67% and a return on equity of 12.53%. BorgWarner’s quarterly revenue was up 75.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.77 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that BorgWarner Inc. will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were paid a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 28th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.43%. BorgWarner’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.64%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on BWA shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of BorgWarner from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of BorgWarner in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $64.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of BorgWarner from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $54.00 price target on shares of BorgWarner in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of BorgWarner from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.13.

In other news, CAO Tonit M. Calaway sold 18,212 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.57, for a total value of $939,192.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 49,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,554,416.81. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Stefan Demmerle sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.22, for a total transaction of $248,490.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 127,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,066,889.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 111,362 shares of company stock valued at $5,796,851. Corporate insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

BorgWarner

BorgWarner Inc provides solutions for combustion, hybrid, and electric vehicles worldwide. The company's Engine segment offers turbocharger and turbocharger actuators; eBoosters; and timing systems products, including timing chains, variable cam timing, crankshaft and camshaft sprockets, tensioners, guides and snubbers, front-wheel drive transmission chains, four-wheel drive chains, and hybrid power transmission chains.

