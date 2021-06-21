Prudential Financial Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH)

Prudential Financial Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH) by 49.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 64,961 shares of the company’s stock after selling 64,326 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. owned about 0.11% of Molina Healthcare worth $15,185,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Molina Healthcare by 85.3% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in Molina Healthcare by 58.1% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Molina Healthcare during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Archer Investment Corp purchased a new stake in Molina Healthcare during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its holdings in Molina Healthcare by 395.3% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. 93.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MOH opened at $239.54 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $253.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. Molina Healthcare, Inc. has a 12 month low of $151.40 and a 12 month high of $273.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.74.

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $4.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.78 by $0.66. Molina Healthcare had a return on equity of 33.87% and a net margin of 3.38%. The company had revenue of $6.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.08 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.92 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Molina Healthcare, Inc. will post 13.34 earnings per share for the current year.

MOH has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Molina Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $267.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Molina Healthcare from $245.00 to $273.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Molina Healthcare in a research report on Monday, May 24th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $253.00 price target for the company. Truist upped their price target on shares of Molina Healthcare from $260.00 to $290.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Molina Healthcare from $244.00 to $297.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Molina Healthcare presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $260.17.

In other Molina Healthcare news, EVP Thomas L. Tran sold 3,196 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.03, for a total transaction of $824,663.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 31,020 shares in the company, valued at $8,004,090.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Ronna Romney sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.97, for a total value of $78,891.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 7,746 shares of company stock worth $2,024,987 over the last three months. 1.49% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Molina Healthcare, Inc provides managed health care services to low-income families and individuals under the Medicaid and Medicare programs and through the state insurance marketplaces. The company operates in two segments, Health Plans and Other. As of December 31, 2020, it served approximately 4.0 million members eligible for Medicaid, Medicare, and other government-sponsored healthcare programs in 15 states.

