Prudential Financial Inc. Has $16.52 Million Position in Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN)

Prudential Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) by 6.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 149,968 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 9,533 shares during the quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. owned about 0.11% of Eastman Chemical worth $16,515,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Eastman Chemical by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,219,771 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $924,558,000 after purchasing an additional 92,299 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its stake in Eastman Chemical by 15.2% during the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 91,425 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $9,168,000 after purchasing an additional 12,052 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its stake in Eastman Chemical by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 192,470 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $19,301,000 after purchasing an additional 3,579 shares during the last quarter. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in Eastman Chemical during the fourth quarter worth $222,000. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Eastman Chemical by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 3,611 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $362,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. 84.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, VP Lucian Boldea sold 14,028 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.89, for a total value of $1,751,956.92. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 33,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,179,818.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Perry Stuckey sold 8,487 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.24, for a total transaction of $1,011,989.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 111,461 shares of company stock valued at $13,969,529. 1.93% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of EMN opened at $114.15 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.88. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $121.71. The firm has a market cap of $15.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.71, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.50. Eastman Chemical has a one year low of $65.86 and a one year high of $130.47.

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The basic materials company reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $2.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.34 billion. Eastman Chemical had a return on equity of 13.86% and a net margin of 5.72%. Equities research analysts predict that Eastman Chemical will post 8.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a $0.69 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.42%. Eastman Chemical’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.88%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Eastman Chemical from $132.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Eastman Chemical from $130.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Eastman Chemical in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Eastman Chemical from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $148.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price target on Eastman Chemical from $126.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $110.31.

Eastman Chemical Company operates as a specialty materials company worldwide. The company's Additives & Functional Products segment offers hydrocarbon and rosin resins; organic acid-based solutions; amine derivative-based building blocks; metam-based soil fumigants, thiram and ziram based fungicides, and plant growth regulators; specialty coalescent, specialty and commodity solvents, paint additives, and specialty polymers; heat transfer and aviation fluids; insoluble sulfur and anti-degradant rubber additives; and performance resins.

