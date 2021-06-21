Prudential Financial Inc. Has $17.64 Million Stake in MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX)

Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX) by 10.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 35,417 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,462 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. owned 0.09% of MarketAxess worth $17,635,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its holdings in MarketAxess by 35.9% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 87 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in MarketAxess by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,661 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $948,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in MarketAxess by 14.0% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 204 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. RiverFront Investment Group LLC boosted its position in MarketAxess by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. RiverFront Investment Group LLC now owns 411 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $205,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in MarketAxess by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 294 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $146,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. 92.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, General Counsel Scott Pintoff sold 100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $460.02, for a total transaction of $46,002.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 6,223 shares in the company, valued at $2,862,704.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Antonio L. Delise sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $462.35, for a total value of $1,849,400.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 32,599 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,072,147.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 22,070 shares of company stock worth $9,962,539 in the last three months. Company insiders own 3.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on MarketAxess from $513.00 to $483.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price target on MarketAxess from $625.00 to $569.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on MarketAxess from $538.00 to $500.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Raymond James reduced their price target on MarketAxess from $599.00 to $595.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on MarketAxess from $558.00 to $545.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. MarketAxess currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $553.33.

MKTX opened at $449.54 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $472.02. MarketAxess Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $431.19 and a 1 year high of $606.45. The firm has a market cap of $17.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.19 and a beta of 0.38.

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The financial services provider reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.13 by ($0.02). MarketAxess had a net margin of 42.62% and a return on equity of 33.03%. The firm had revenue of $195.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $195.06 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.96 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that MarketAxess Holdings Inc. will post 7.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 12th were paid a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 11th. MarketAxess’s dividend payout ratio is 33.63%.

About MarketAxess

MarketAxess Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an electronic trading platform for institutional investor and broker-dealer firms worldwide. It offers the access to global liquidity in U.S. investment-grade bonds, U.S. high-yield bonds, U.S. Treasuries, municipal bonds, emerging market debt, Eurobonds, and other fixed income securities.

