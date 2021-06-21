Prudential Financial Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW)

Prudential Financial Inc. lowered its position in PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) by 70.9% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 446,099 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,086,564 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in PacWest Bancorp were worth $17,019,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in PACW. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of PacWest Bancorp in the first quarter valued at about $3,565,000. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in PacWest Bancorp by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 279,277 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,094,000 after buying an additional 5,514 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in PacWest Bancorp by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 24,514 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $623,000 after buying an additional 521 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in PacWest Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth about $1,396,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in PacWest Bancorp by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,502,567 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $292,164,000 after buying an additional 141,982 shares during the period. 87.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get PacWest Bancorp alerts:

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of PacWest Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Raymond James raised shares of PacWest Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Truist increased their target price on shares of PacWest Bancorp from $34.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. TheStreet raised shares of PacWest Bancorp from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of PacWest Bancorp from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. PacWest Bancorp currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.57.

In related news, EVP James Pieczynski sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.62, for a total value of $654,300.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 13,756 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $600,036.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 1.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:PACW opened at $40.25 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $43.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.71 billion, a PE ratio of 13.78 and a beta of 1.61. PacWest Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $15.62 and a fifty-two week high of $46.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $306.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $291.40 million. PacWest Bancorp had a net margin of 27.74% and a return on equity of 9.84%. On average, research analysts predict that PacWest Bancorp will post 4.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Monday, May 17th were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 14th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.48%. PacWest Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.62%.

About PacWest Bancorp

PacWest Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Pacific Western Bank that provides various banking products and services. The company accepts demand, money market, and time deposits. It also provides real estate loans to professional developers and real estate investors for the acquisition, refinancing, renovation, and construction of commercial real estate properties; small business administration loans; asset-based loans for working capital needs; venture capital loans to support the operations of entrepreneurial and venture-backed companies; and equipment-secured loans and leases.

See Also: What is a stock portfolio tracker?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PACW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW).

Receive News & Ratings for PacWest Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PacWest Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.